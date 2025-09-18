‘When EMI hits hard’: Blinkit delivery agent shocks customers by arriving in a flashy Thar, video goes viral

In a world where deliveries usually zip past on scooters and cycles, a recent video has left internet users both amused and surprised. A viral video captured Blinkit agent stepping out of a Thar, handing over an order, then getting back in.(@divyagroovezz/Instagram)

The video, shared on Instagram by Divya Srivastava, shows a delivery agent arriving at a customer’s home in a shiny black Mahindra Thar.

In the video, the delivery agent is seen leaving the SUV with groceries in hand and then returning to the vehicle. A man can be heard exclaiming in surprise, “Bhai, yeh Thar mein delivery karne aaya hai!” (Brother, he’s come to deliver in a Thar!).

Sharing the clip, Shrivastava added, “@letsblinkit, are your delivery agents really earning this much?? Or @mahindrathar you are offering THAR in very cheap price nowadays??

Instagram users flooded the comment section with jokes and speculations. Many couldn’t stop laughing at the unexpected delivery.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on September 2, 2025, and since then, it has gained 3.5 lakh views and numerous comments.

Social media reacts:

Some users joked about the agent showing off, while others compared the moment to a celebrity red carpet arrival.

One of the users commented, “When EMI hits hard.”

A second user with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Pehle the diwane ab lage kamane got real.”

“Some people just do it for timepass or experience. I myself met a scorpion owner delivering me stuff,” another user commented.

Owned by Zomato, Blinkit usually uses bikes or cycles to navigate busy city streets quickly. So, seeing groceries arrive in a luxury SUV naturally triggered a wave of online jokes.