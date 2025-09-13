Ex-Google techie in Texas stunned after discovering Blinkit delivers ‘in 10 minutes’: ‘My mind is blown’

There have been many social media posts about the fast delivery services of hyper-local e-commerce platforms, including Blinkit. The recent post about this app-based service came from an unlikely place—Texas. An X user who lives in Austin tweeted about the service and wrote how discovering it blew his mind. A US techie’s post on X about Blinkit has gone viral. (X/@albinder)

“So India has this app called blinkit where you can get literally anything delivered in 10 mins. My mind is blown,” Bilawal Sidhu tweeted. As per the techie’s LinkedIn profile, he is from Austin, Texas. Though he is now an angel investor, he used to work at different tech companies, including Deloitte and Google.

How did social media react?

The post prompted a variety of remarks, including people asking varied questions. An individual asked, “How do they do it?” Sidhu replied, “Look into it; basically, the cloud kitchen concept applied to convenience items — ‘dark stores’ all across the city.” The X user who asked the question responded, “Wow, like Uber eats on steroids. Imagine the coordination needed!”

Another questioned, "Literally anything? Anything in a convenience store?” Sidhu said, “Yeah, pretty much! Also, groceries and electronic stuff, depending on where in the city you are.” Another individual chimed in and added, “You can get an iPhone in under 10 minutes.”

A third tweeted, “Blown away by this in India, but then you get back to America and everything feels so slow.” A fourth wrote, “It’s so nice. Had my USB-C hub break in the middle of a party at 11 PM in a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere. The Blinkit guy delivered the thing in just 4 mins.”

How does Blinkit deliver in 10 minutes?

According to the FAQ section of Blinkit: “Our tech enables our partners staff to pick and pack an order within 2 minutes of the customer placing it. Our network of partner stores are so widely spread across cities that we have a store live almost every 2 kilometers.”