‘When infrastructure is well maintained’: Flyer praises smooth road to Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2

Alongside the post, he shared two photographs showing a wide, well paved stretch of road leading towards the terminal.

Posting on X, the user identified as Rushikesh wrote, “The road to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru is so good. This is what happens when infrastructure gets the right embellishment and is kept well maintained. More of this across India please but.”

A man has taken to social media to praise the road leading to Terminal 2 at Bengaluru’s airport, calling it a model of how infrastructure should be developed and maintained.

Kempegowda International Airport, which serves as a major aviation hub in southern India, has in recent years drawn attention for its upgraded facilities and the launch of Terminal 2, designed with sustainability and passenger comfort in mind.

Airport food pricing sparks separate online debate However, while infrastructure won applause, a separate discussion around airport pricing recently triggered reactions online.

Earlier, a Reddit post featuring a ₹315 bill for a single plate of Ghee Podi Idli sparked a debate about the high cost of dining inside airports. The customer, who visited an outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, expressed shock at the pricing, noting that the meal cost nearly four times its usual rate outside the terminal.

“ ₹315 for Ghee Podi Idli at Rameswaram Cafe, Bangalore Airport,” the Reddit user wrote. The individual added, “I just paid ₹315 for Ghee Podi Idli at Rameshwaram cafe at the Bengaluru airport. Do airports control food prices, or do restaurants set any price they want? 4x seems a bit too much. Curious to know.”

HT.com has reached out to Rameshwaram Cafe for a response. This report will be updated once the establishment comments.

An outlet of the cafe is located at Bengaluru Airport Terminal 1. According to the establishment’s official website, the average meal costs ₹200, significantly lower than the price mentioned in the viral post.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)