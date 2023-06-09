‘Where women are empowered’: Video from Nagaland wows people

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along recently re-shared a video and posted how it shows women empowerment in the state. He re-tweeted the video with a caption in Hindi. When translated to English it reads, “Where women are empowered. There the land also smiles in the form of a good harvest!” The video was officially posted on the official Twitter handle of Nagaland Tourism.

The image shows a few women from Nagaland. (Twitter/@AlongImna)

“Paving the Path to Progress! The Ruzhazho women folks are a sight to behold as they plant paddy saplings in the fields of Phek district, Nagaland. Their unity and resilience symbolize the essence of women empowerment, sowing the seeds of change for a brighter future,” the department wrote as they shared a video. The clip shows a group of woman standing in ankle-deep water and working.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 17,000 views. The video has also received close to 1,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Super. Excellent video from Nagaland Tourism dept. Best wishes,” wrote a Twitter user. “Working hard to plant basmati rice,” posted another. “Nagaland me he settle ho jate hai,” expressed a third.