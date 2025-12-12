Who is Abu Trica and why the Ghanaian influencer was arrested by FBI; details of ‘romance scam’

A Ghanian influencer, Frederick Kumi, popularly known as “Abu Trica” has been arrested in Ghana on December 11 following a joint operation involving the FBI and Ghanaian law enforcement agencies. Abu Trica has been arrested in Ghana for scamming the elderly (Instagram)

He is indicted in the U.S. on charges related to an alleged multi-million-dollar romance scam that targeted elderly Americans using online platforms.

Who is Abu Trica?

Abu Trica a.k.a Frederick Kumi, a.k.a Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, is a 31-year-old Ghanaian “millionaire”.

He gained thousands of followers who thought he was a genuinely wealthy businessman because he frequently showed off piles of money, opulent homes, and extravagant spending.

Since 2023, Kumi has been running an elaborate scam targeting older people via social media and dating services, cultivating trust through regular phone conversations, emails, and messages before making requests for cash or valuables, such as urgent medical demands, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

The funds were then distributed to his network across Ohio and other U.S. states before transferring them to partners in Ghana and beyond.

Cross-border fraud charges

Kumi is charged, according to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, with being a major member of a criminal network that employed elaborate romantic scams to swindle elderly Americans of over $8 million.

Prosecutors on behalf of the U.S. Elder Justice Initiative alleged that the operation created fake online relationships with victims using AI-generated identities and social media, such as Snapchat, to foster emotional trust before requesting money under false pretenses.

The indictment includes several charges, such as conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. McDonough will prosecute the case, which was investigated by the FBI Cleveland Division.

The Attorney General's Office, EOCO, Ghana Police Service, Cyber Security Authority, NACOC, National Intelligence Bureau, and U.S. agencies working in Accra were among the Ghanaian organizations that the U.S. Attorney's Office recognized for their help.

According to federal law, Kumi may spend up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Kumi is entitled to a fair trial in which the government must establish its case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to U.S. authorities, who have stressed that an indictment does not prove conviction.