Who is Angry Rantman? 5 points on YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, who makes people laugh with his rants

Abhradeep Saha, a social media sensation and YouTuber popularly known as Angry Rantman, has been entertaining people with his content for a long time. He is a passionate football fan and is well-known in virtual football communities for his hilarious rants, which have earned him a dedicated fan base. Snapshot of Abhradeep Saha.

Here are 5 points on Angry Rantman:

1. Abhradeep Saha hails from Kolkata and is a content creator.

2. He has more than 120K followers on Instagram and over 428K subscribers on YouTube.

3. The old-school YouTuber began his content creation journey in 2017. His first video was on the film Annabelle, titled "Why I will not watch Annabelle movie". He ranted about how he watched Conjuring and felt scared, so he would never go to watch another horror film, reported Udayavani. (Also Read: YouTuber spends 50 hours wearing Apple Vision Pro. His experience is viral)

4. Later, Saha shot to fame after he made a rant video about his favourite football team, who lost a match. His words, "There is no passion, there is no vision, there is no aggression, there is no mindset in this football club," went viral on social media.

5. Apart from being a hardcore football fan, he is also an ardent follower of cricket and cinema. He even made several videos on them.