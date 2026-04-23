Who is Arun Panwar? YouTuber who got ₹71 lakh, gold from doctor wife’s family
Arun Panwar, the YouTuber who faced public scrutiny after accepting ₹71 lakh as a gift from his bride’s family, is in the news again
Arun Panwar, the YouTuber who faced public scrutiny after accepting ₹71 lakh as a gift from his bride’s family, is in the news after his video defending the act resurfaced online. Panwar got married in late 2025 and later posted a video online where he was seen receiving 21 tolas of gold and ₹71 lakh in cash from his bride’s family during the wedding.
The video sparked backlash, prompting Panwar and his wife to issue a clarification two months ago. That clarification video is now going viral online. It has renewed public interest around the YouTuber.
(Also read: YouTuber Arun Panwar defends ₹71 lakh wedding cash gift: ‘It’s not a big amount for wife's family’)
Who is Arun Panwar?
Arun Panwar is a YouTuber from Haryana. His content on YouTube centres mostly around cars, SUVs and the world of automobiles.
Panwar has around 2.44 million subscribers on YouTube (@ArunPanwarx) and over 9.7 lakh followers on Instagram.
A native of Palwal in Haryana, Panwar is a BCA graduate.
A car lover and content creator, he owns four vehicles — a Kia Seltos Diesel 2020, Ford Endeavour 3.2 Titanium AT, a Maruti Victoris 2025, and a 2026 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4.{{/usCountry}}
A car lover and content creator, he owns four vehicles — a Kia Seltos Diesel 2020, Ford Endeavour 3.2 Titanium AT, a Maruti Victoris 2025, and a 2026 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4.{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Watch: Toyota Fortuner fills with water after being driven into sea in Goa, 22-year-old owner booked){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Watch: Toyota Fortuner fills with water after being driven into sea in Goa, 22-year-old owner booked){{/usCountry}}
Arun Panwar recently got married to a doctor named Tithi in a grand wedding that took place in Indri, in the district of Karnal, Haryana.{{/usCountry}}
Arun Panwar recently got married to a doctor named Tithi in a grand wedding that took place in Indri, in the district of Karnal, Haryana.{{/usCountry}}
The wedding became a subject of controversy of the YouTuber accepting lavish gifts from his wife’s family.
YouTuber defends cash gifts{{/usCountry}}
The wedding became a subject of controversy of the YouTuber accepting lavish gifts from his wife’s family.
YouTuber defends cash gifts{{/usCountry}}
In his clarification video which has resurfaced online, Arun Panwar defended himself by saying that his wife is a doctor who comes from a wealthy family, and as such would not have paid dowry to a YouTuber.{{/usCountry}}
In his clarification video which has resurfaced online, Arun Panwar defended himself by saying that his wife is a doctor who comes from a wealthy family, and as such would not have paid dowry to a YouTuber.{{/usCountry}}
“Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry?” he asked viewers, calling the idea absurd.
His wife Tithi also defended Panwar, saying the cash gift was not “dahej” (dowry) but “daan” (donation) during a pooja ceremony. She also said that Panwar was unaware that he would receive this money during the wedding.
Arun Panwar also claimed that ₹71 lakh was not such a big amount. “Kyunki bhai ye paise wali firm hai,” he said — implying that ₹71 lakh is not a big amount because his wife comes from a rich family.