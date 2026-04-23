Who is Arun Panwar? YouTuber who got 71 lakh, gold from doctor wife’s family

Arun Panwar, the YouTuber who faced public scrutiny after accepting ₹71 lakh as a gift from his bride’s family, is in the news after his video defending the act resurfaced online. Panwar got married in late 2025 and later posted a video online where he was seen receiving 21 tolas of gold and ₹71 lakh in cash from his bride’s family during the wedding.

Arun Panwar, a YouTuber from Haryana, was seen accepting a large cash gift during his wedding

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The video sparked backlash, prompting Panwar and his wife to issue a clarification two months ago. That clarification video is now going viral online. It has renewed public interest around the YouTuber.

(Also read: YouTuber Arun Panwar defends ₹71 lakh wedding cash gift: ‘It’s not a big amount for wife's family’)

Who is Arun Panwar?

Arun Panwar is a YouTuber from Haryana. His content on YouTube centres mostly around cars, SUVs and the world of automobiles.

Panwar has around 2.44 million subscribers on YouTube (@ArunPanwarx) and over 9.7 lakh followers on Instagram.

A native of Palwal in Haryana, Panwar is a BCA graduate.

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{{^usCountry}} A car lover and content creator, he owns four vehicles — a Kia Seltos Diesel 2020, Ford Endeavour 3.2 Titanium AT, a Maruti Victoris 2025, and a 2026 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A car lover and content creator, he owns four vehicles — a Kia Seltos Diesel 2020, Ford Endeavour 3.2 Titanium AT, a Maruti Victoris 2025, and a 2026 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arun Panwar recently got married to a doctor named Tithi in a grand wedding that took place in Indri, in the district of Karnal, Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun Panwar recently got married to a doctor named Tithi in a grand wedding that took place in Indri, in the district of Karnal, Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The wedding became a subject of controversy of the YouTuber accepting lavish gifts from his wife’s family. YouTuber defends cash gifts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wedding became a subject of controversy of the YouTuber accepting lavish gifts from his wife’s family. YouTuber defends cash gifts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his clarification video which has resurfaced online, Arun Panwar defended himself by saying that his wife is a doctor who comes from a wealthy family, and as such would not have paid dowry to a YouTuber. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his clarification video which has resurfaced online, Arun Panwar defended himself by saying that his wife is a doctor who comes from a wealthy family, and as such would not have paid dowry to a YouTuber. {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite being a doctor, she chose me, a YouTuber. Can you imagine a YouTuber asking a doctor for dowry?” he asked viewers, calling the idea absurd.

His wife Tithi also defended Panwar, saying the cash gift was not “dahej” (dowry) but “daan” (donation) during a pooja ceremony. She also said that Panwar was unaware that he would receive this money during the wedding.

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Arun Panwar also claimed that ₹71 lakh was not such a big amount. “Kyunki bhai ye paise wali firm hai,” he said — implying that ₹71 lakh is not a big amount because his wife comes from a rich family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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