Who is Austin Target shooting suspect? Man with ‘history of mental health issues’ detained after killing 3

At least three people were killed in a horrific act of gun violence outside a supermarket in Texas on Sunday. A child was among the dead, while a fourth person sustained injuries in the Target parking lot shootout. AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 11: Investigators search the grounds of a Target store on August 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas. 3 people have died after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store in north Austin. The suspect has been arrested after being found by police in south Austin. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

At a press conference following the incident, Austin police chief Lisa Davis stated that the 32-year-old white man with “a mental health history” was taken into custody. According to her, the man shot his first victim during a car theft argument before stealing a number of other vehicles. He was arrested approximately 32 kilometers away in south Austin.

Netizens express outrage over Austin Target shooting

Social media users were outraged and concerned about the tragic incident, with several asserting that the country needs better surveillance. “Donald Trump and Greg Abbott should be resigning from their positions on Tuesday. This is unacceptable,” another wrote, “How can this keep happening,” a third user asked.

According to preliminary investigation, the shooting suspect's violent behavior may have been influenced by a mental health condition.

Austin Target shooting: What we know about victims and suspect identities

The authorities have not revealed identities of the victims and the suspect. However, the Austin Police posted the description of gunman on social media when he was still at loose. They warned the locals to report and avoid such a man, describing his clothing as Hawaiian flowery shirt and khaki shorts. According to local officials, the suspect—a white male—left the scene in a stole vehicle.

Supermarket issues statement on Austin shooting

Davis expressed his condolences for the deaths and described the day as “very sad for Austin.”

This incident occurred during a time when people were busy with school supplies shopping in Texas ahead of the start of the school year.

After the event, the supermarket sent the Guardian a statement via email. “We are devastated by the violence that occurred today at our store in Austin, Texas.” In addition, the business offered to help with grief counseling and stated that they are collaborating with police enforcement to support their investigation.