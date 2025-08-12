Elon Musk reacts as Vance publicly pleads for Trump and SpaceX CEO's reunion; ‘JD is a…’

Elon Musk lauded JD Vance as a “good guy” and solidly backed President Donald Trump’s power grab in Washington, D.C., only a day after the US Vice President urged him SpaceX CEO and Republican leader to get back together. Following Vance's plea, Musk made a flurry of posts on X next morning, voicing his support for the Trump administration's plan to send the National Guard to Washington.(AP)

Vance expressed his opinion on the bitter spat between the Trump and billionaire on the far-right website The Gateway Pundit on Saturday, saying, “My hope is that it just kinda cools down a bit.”

“I really think it’s a mistake for him [Musk] to try to break from the president,” he said. “My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he’s kind of come back into the fold.”

Here's how Musk reacted to Vance's plea

Following Vance's plea, Musk made a flurry of posts on X next morning, voicing his support for the Trump administration's plan to send the National Guard to Washington and give Attorney General Pam Bondi command of the district's police department.

“Making America’s cities safe & beautiful must start in our nation’s capital,” Musk stated in response to Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's post.

In another, he told Miller that Trump will set a fantastic example for all American cities if he makes the capital “safe for all Americans.”

When Trump aide Kari Lake reposted his declaration that he plans to make “our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before,” the former head of DOGE reacted saying, “Excellent.”

Musk hails Trump's speech, calls Vance a ‘good guy’

During a news briefing on D.C. crime and homelessness on Monday, Trump remembered his father telling him that “if our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty.” Musk praised POTUS' remarks saying: “Well said.”

Later Monday evening, Musk commented on Vance's discussion with Miller's wife, Katie Miller, on her own podcast.

“JD is a good guy through and through,” X owner wrote.

After Musk's special government employee status expired in late May, the provisions of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill swiftly exposed significant policy differences between him and the President.

This revelation made Musk and Trump targeting each other. While Musk claimed that Trump's name was in the alleged “Epstein files”, the President threatened Musk's government contracts.

Later, Musk took U-turn, saying that he had gone “too far” and removed his post regarding Trump's ties with Epstein. In response, Trump told reporters that Musk was a "good person" who had a “really bad moment”.