Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Elon Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violation, says xAI will take legal action

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 10:12 am IST

Musk alleges Apple engages in antitrust practices, limiting AI companies' App Store success, and questions why X and Grok aren't featured despite high rankings.

Elon Musk has accused Apple of engaging in antitrust violations by allegedly making it impossible for any artificial intelligence company other than OpenAI to reach the No. 1 spot in its App Store rankings, calling it an "unequivocal antitrust violation."

Earlier in the day, Tesla chief Musk questioned the app spotlighting practices of the iPhone maker's App Store.(REUTERS File Photo)
"xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk said in an X post on Monday.

xAI, Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier in the day, Tesla chief Musk questioned the app spotlighting practices of the iPhone maker's App Store.

"Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?," he said in another post on the social media platform.

