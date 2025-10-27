Who is Diella? AI minister is ‘pregnant with 83 children', claims Albania PM

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama has made a striking announcement about the country’s virtual Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence named Diella. Speaking at the Global Dialogue in Berlin, Rama told the audience that the AI minister is now “pregnant” with 83 digital assistants. He explained that each one will be assigned to a Socialist Party member of parliament, supporting them in legislative tasks. Albania's new AI-generated minister, Diella, speaks during the parliamentary session for the voting of the new government in Tirana on September 18, 2025.(AFP)

Rama said: “We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well. So for the first time Diella is pregnant and with 83 children.” He described how the assistants are expected to boost efficiency in parliamentary work by actively participating in sessions. “Each one will serve as an assistant for them who will participate in parliamentary sessions, and will keep a record of everything that happens and will suggest members of parliament. These children will have the knowledge of their mother.”

Role in transparency and governance

Diella, whose name translates to “Sun” in Albanian, was appointed in September to lead reforms in the country’s public procurement system. The initiative aims to deliver full transparency and a corruption free mechanism by the end of 2026. The Prime Minister believes that embedding artificial intelligence into the process will allow the government to significantly reduce human interference and misuse of public funds.

Before taking on a ministerial role, Diella began as a virtual aide on the e Albania portal in January. It supported citizens and businesses by granting access to state documents and guiding them through government procedures. Officials in Tirana say it has already facilitated more than one million digital inquiries.

The AI minister appears as a woman dressed in traditional Albanian costume. Her digital personality was created in cooperation with Microsoft earlier this year. The government argues that this approach demonstrates a modernisation drive while maintaining cultural symbolism.

Helping people and not replacing them

Earlier, while addressing parliament, the AI bot defended its role in Albania’s political system.“I am not here to replace people but to help them,” Diella said. “True I have no citizenship, but I have no personal ambition or interests either.”