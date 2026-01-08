Who is Megha Agarwal? Meesho's top executive with ₹2.29 crore salary resigns

E-commerce major Meesho on January 7 announced that Megha Agarwal, Chief Experience Officer (Business), has stepped down from her role, according to regulatory filings. Megha Agarwal joined Meesho in September 2019. (LinkedIn/Megha Agarwal)

The filing did not specify the reasons for Agarwal’s exit and said the company would disclose additional details at an appropriate time, in line with industry practice. Meesho also did not indicate whether a successor has been identified.

Who is Megha Agarwal? Agarwal had been associated with Meesho for over 6 years, having joined the company in September 2019. During her tenure, she held multiple leadership positions across growth, strategy and business functions. Her roles included chief of staff, vice president and general manager - user growth, and CXO-growth, before she assumed the CXO (Business) role in October 2023.

Agarwal holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering (Power) from the IIT Delhi and a master’s degree in management from INSEAD. Before joining Meesho, she worked with A T Kearney Consulting (India) and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India).

In FY25, Agarwal received aggregate compensation of ₹2.29 crore, which included an annual variable pay of ₹9.4 lakh for FY24, paid in FY25.

Meesho IPO Notably, the leadership exit comes at a time when Meesho is adjusting to life as a listed company. The firm’s initial public offering (IPO) in December 2025 was among India’s larger technology listings.

According to a previous report by HT.com, the Meesho IPO was fully subscribed on the first day itself, offering shares at ₹111 apiece for a valuation of $5.6 billion.

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho runs an asset-light e-commerce platform focused on affordable fashion, home and kitchenproducts, beauty, and lifestyle products. The company connects consumers with sellers, logistics partners and content creators, positioning itself as a key player in India’s value-driven e-commerce space.