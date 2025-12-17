Who is Payal Gaming? YouTuber goes viral amid MMS video controversy

Payal Dhare, a popular influencer and YouTuber known as Payal Gaming on social media platforms, is in the news after her name was linked to a viral MMS video. Most of her fans dubbed the footage a deepfake and called for strict actions against the perpetrators. Here is all we know about Payal Gaming. All about Payal Gaming(Instagram/payalgamingg)

Who is Payal Gaming?

Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, is known for engaging gameplay videos and live streams on YouTube. Among other games, Dhare’s content mostly revolves around popular games like Crab Game, Call of Duty, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), PUBG, and GTA V.

Dhare comes from a small village named Chhindwara near Indore, MP. She has 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Payal Dhare met PM Narendra Modi

Last year, Payal Dhare and a few other Indian gamers met PM Narendra Modi for a discussion about the future of gaming in the country. She was the only female gamer at the table. “I had never imagined that I would become India’s leading female creator,” Dhare told the prime minister.

Although she was interested in gaming, Dhare said she “lacked the facilities at home”. “I did not have a personal mobile phone even in the 12th standard,” she said.

Dhare told PM Modi she gathered a basic understanding of gaming through her friend’s brothers, who would go to cyber cafes to play games.

“YouTube gaming was gaining popularity in India at the time. I thought I would give it a shot. I wanted to encourage other girls to opt for gaming as a career choice,” Dhare had said.

She told Modi that gaming is a “stable career option” for women who face family restrictions and are not allowed to leave the house for work. She also explained the difference between gaming content and Esports to Modi. During the interaction, Modi even learned a few gaming terms like “noob” and “grind”.

Payal Dhare’s net worth

Payal Dhare earns around USD 10,000 $ per month, according to News24Online. Her net worth is between ₹1 crore and ₹9 crore, per the outlet. In addition to a successful gaming career, Payel owns a retail line called Thriftxpayal.