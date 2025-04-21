Who is Seema Singh, businesswoman whose daughter’s lavish wedding is making waves online?

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded celebration recently when Seema Singh’s daughter, Meghna Singh, got married to fiancé Shantanu in a lavish ceremony. The celebration was a multi-day affair with top Bollywood celebrities, politicians and other high profile personalities in attendance. Seema Singh performs at her daughter's sangeet ceremony.

Shahid Kapoor performed at Meghna and Shantanu’s sangeet, while Karan Johar set the stage on fire with his dance moves. Bollywood actors like Sushmita Sen, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Anupam Kher also attended the celebrations, as did the entire star cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In pictures shared on social media, Aaditya Thackeray can also be seen entering the venue of Seema Singh’s daughter’s wedding.

Who is Seema Singh?

Seema Singh belongs to the family behind the multinational pharmaceutical company Alkem Laboratories, which is headquartered in Mumbai.

She is married to Mritunjay Kumar Singh, promoter of Alkem Laboratories, according to the Times of India. The couple resides in Worli, Mumbai.

Seema Singh is a philanthropist and the founder of Meghashrey, an NGO dedicated to the upliftment of underprivileged women and children. The NGO is named after her children, Meghna and Shrey.

Singh belongs to Patna. After completing her education at Patna University, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her entrepreneurial ambitions.

According to her website, despite her father-in-law chairing Alkem Pharma, and her husband, MK Singh being a director of the same company, Seema’s true calling lies in social work.

She was conferred with the Champions of Change Award in 2023 by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. “I am privileged to be able to support the underprivileged women and children through different initiatives and programs since the inception of Meghashrey,” she wrote on Instagram.

Seema Singh’s Instagram profile also shows her receiving awards from leaders like Nitin Gadkari and meeting President Droupadi Murmu.