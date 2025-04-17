Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and half of Bollywood turns up for Seema Singh's daughter's wedding. Who is she?

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 17, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen turned hosts, Shahid Kapoor set stage on fire with his moves at Seema Singh's daughter Meghna's wedding festivities.

Entrepreneur Seema Singh's daughter Dr Meghna Singh's sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair, with half of Bollywood in attendance. From Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty to Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar, many celebrities amped up the glam quotient at the event. Several videos from the celebration went viral on social media. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen reveals it was a ‘massive heart attack, I had 95% blockage’)

Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor at Seema Singh's daughter Meghna Singh's sangeet.
Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor at Seema Singh's daughter Meghna Singh's sangeet.

Who is Seema Singh?

Seema Singh is a social activist and entrepreneur behind the Meghashrey NGO. The organisation aims to provide quality education to underprivileged children in India.

In 2023, Seema was honoured by the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, for raising awareness for a Cervical Cancer-Free India. She is the wife of Alkem Laboratories promoter Mritunjay Kumar Singh. The couple has two children — a daughter, Meghna, who is a dermatologist and social worker, and a son, Shrey.

Bollywood at Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna’s sangeet

Filmmaker Karan Johar was seen hosting Meghna’s sangeet ceremony alongside actor Sushmita Sen. While Sushmita stunned in a black saree, Karan dazzled in a red sherwani.

The sangeet was a grand affair, featuring Shahid Kapoor flaunting his dance moves to a few of his hit songs. The actor was seen grooving with Shrey Singh to Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met. He also delivered an energetic solo performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Several videos of his performance surfaced online, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over his moves.

Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at the celebration, which took place in Mumbai on 16 April. Vaani was seen sharing a fun conversation with Sushmita at the event. It seems Seema shares a close bond with many Bollywood personalities — last year, Sushmita, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey were also seen at her Diwali bash.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and half of Bollywood turns up for Seema Singh's daughter's wedding. Who is she?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On