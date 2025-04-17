Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and half of Bollywood turns up for Seema Singh's daughter's wedding. Who is she?

Who is Seema Singh?

Seema Singh is a social activist and entrepreneur behind the Meghashrey NGO. The organisation aims to provide quality education to underprivileged children in India.

In 2023, Seema was honoured by the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, for raising awareness for a Cervical Cancer-Free India. She is the wife of Alkem Laboratories promoter Mritunjay Kumar Singh. The couple has two children — a daughter, Meghna, who is a dermatologist and social worker, and a son, Shrey.

Bollywood at Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna’s sangeet

Filmmaker Karan Johar was seen hosting Meghna’s sangeet ceremony alongside actor Sushmita Sen. While Sushmita stunned in a black saree, Karan dazzled in a red sherwani.

The sangeet was a grand affair, featuring Shahid Kapoor flaunting his dance moves to a few of his hit songs. The actor was seen grooving with Shrey Singh to Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met. He also delivered an energetic solo performance to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Several videos of his performance surfaced online, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over his moves.

Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at the celebration, which took place in Mumbai on 16 April. Vaani was seen sharing a fun conversation with Sushmita at the event. It seems Seema shares a close bond with many Bollywood personalities — last year, Sushmita, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey were also seen at her Diwali bash.