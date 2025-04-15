Karan Johar presents MS Dhoni as the new lover boy in town; fans say, 'Kuch Kuch Thala hai'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has dropped new lover boy in town. Yes, you read that right and it is none other than cricketer MS Dhoni. Shocked? Karan dropped a teaser for a new ad film which features the charismatic cricketer and the internet started buzzing with new possibilities. Karan Johar introduced MS Dhoni as the new lover in new ad film.(Instagram)

Karan took to Instagram and posted clip of MS Dhoni dressed in cool casuals with a new sound track by Arijit Singh. Karan wrote in the post, “Presenting MS Dhoni—our newest lover boy! But wait, Mahi’s love for his bike isn’t new. And now, thanks to Gulf Pride & Punit’s fabulous storytelling, the world finally gets a front-row seat to this blockbuster love affair! Pure cinematic magic!” Dhoni can be seen releasing a heart balloon and saying, "Tum jo saath chalti ho, har safar khoobsoorat banati ho (When you walk with me, you make the journey beautiful)."

Fans react

The fans loved Dhoni in new avatar and gushed to the romantic vibes. One user wrote, "Aaaye haaaaye …. Cutie pie." While another said, "Kuch Kuch Thala hai". Another comment read,"Very excited and most can't wait." A third user wrote, "Goluuu (red heart emojis) yaar already it's hard to get over your after seeing this (read heart emojis). I am falling for you a little bit more." Another one praised Dhoni's new avatar and wrote, "Msd in new avtar (red heart emojis). One user got reminded of Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "Sushant singh rajput wala touch aa gaya." However not everyone was impressed. One user said sarcastically," Ye kis line mei aagye aap Maahi sir."

While the comment section was confused if Mahi is soon entering the film industry, Karan confirmed in the post that it is a new ad film directed by Punit Malhotra. Punit also reacted to the post marveling at Dhoni's magic. He wrote, "It was Mahi’s magic that made it truly cinematic!"

Karan Johar's latest project

Producer Karan Johar is gearing for the release of Kesari: Chapter 2 which will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2019 hit Kesari. The historical courtroom drama also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, focusing on lawyer C Sankaran Nair and the legal battle following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is slated for release in cinemas on April 18.