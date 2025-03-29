Shahid Kapoor teaches son Zain how to cycle ‘with a towel’, asks fans for suggestions; Ishaan Khatter comes to rescue

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a video of teaching his son Zain Kapoor how to ride a bicycle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shahid posted the clip in which he was seen holding a towel wrapped around Zain who rode the cycle outdoors. (Also Read | Inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's son Zain's birthday celebration with Pokémon theme party decoration. See pics) Shahid Kapoor shared a video on Instagram also featuring his son Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor's unique way to teach Zain cycling

In the video, Shahid helped Zain with his balance as he too held the cycle. Shahid wore a pink T-shirt and shorts in the clip. Zain was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. Sharing the clip, Shahid wrote, "Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel."

Ishaan Khatter has a suggestion

"(Exploding head emoji) Any better suggestions on how this can be easier." he added. Responding to the post, Shahid's brother-actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "(Facepalm emoji) dial the chachu helpline."

About Shahid's family

Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. They had an arranged marriage. Mira is a social media influencer. The couple also have a daughter Misha Kapoor. While Misha was born on August 26, 2016, Shahid and Mira welcomed Zain on September 5, 2018. Shahid is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem.

While announcing his son's birth on X (formerly Twitter), Shahid wrote, “Zain Kapoor is here, and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all (heart and folded hands emojis).”

Shahid's recent film

Shahid was last seen in Deva, produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studio. Deva released in theatres on January 31. It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Billed as an “action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama”, the film features Shahid in the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. Deva also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait.