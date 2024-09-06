Inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's son Zain's birthday celebration with Pokémon theme party decoration. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and entrepreneur-wife Mira Rajput's son Zain turned a year older on September 5. Mira and Shahid threw a super cute birthday party for their little one. Sharing an inside photo of the party decoration, Mira gave a shout out to the company that created Zain's Pokémon and Pikachu themed balloons for his sixth birthday. Also read: Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha is all grown up. Mom Mira shares rare pics on her 8th birthday Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of Zain's birthday celebration on Instagram Stories.

Inside pics from Zain's birthday party

It seems little Zain is a fan of Pokémon as his parents included as many elements as possible featuring the Japanese mysterious creatures with special powers, for the star kid's birthday celebration.

Sharing a glimpse of the huge balloon decorations in a room, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Gotta catch them all. Groom Groom Balloon always outdoing themselves...” The balloon company also took to Instagram Stories to share many pictures and videos of Zain's birthday balloons.

Check them out:

Little Zain Kapoor has a colourful birthday party as he turned six.

Mira Rajput's birthday wish for her ‘darling’ son

Earlier on Thursday, Mira shared a couple of solo pictures of Zain along with some selfies of herself with him to wish him birthday. She wrote, "Twinkling eyes and laughter laced with mischief. Happy Birthday to my darling Zain. The only one who's got me dancing to his tunes, with a heart full of love and pockets full of masti (fun). Shine bright and dream big my baby. Love you infinity."

Check it out:

Actor Ananya Panday commented on the post, "So handsome! Happy birthday Zainuuuu." Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Soooo cuteeee. Happpy bdayyyyyy to Zain." Actor Neha Dhupia added, "Happy birthday mama and Zain." A fan commented, “Happy birthday to the handsome boy.” Another said this about Zain – “Shahid kapoor's carbon copy.”

Mira and Shahid married at an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi in July 2015. She gave birth to their daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018. Recently, Misha celebrated her her eighth birthday on August 26 with a ‘bling’ themed party. On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024).