 Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor's 'bling' themed 8th birthday party. See pics
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor's 'bling' themed 8th birthday party. See pics

BySanya
Aug 27, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed Misha in 2016. The star kid turned 8 on August 26 and her parents threw her a cool birthday bash with all things 'bling'.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and entrepreneur-wife Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor turned right on Monday. To celebrate the day, they organised a birthday party for Misha, which was also attended by Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. Mira shared a bunch of inside pictures on Instagram Stories from Misha's birthday party. The theme was 'bling'. Also read: Mira Rajput, Misha were the happiest Swifties at Taylor Swift's Munich concert

Ishaan Khatter joined Mira Rajput at Misha Kapoor's birthday bash.
Ishaan Khatter joined Mira Rajput at Misha Kapoor's birthday bash.

Mira Kapoor shares Misha's party pics

She posed with Ishaan in a photo, and wrote alongside it, "With Chachi 420." Keeping up with the 'bling' theme, they both sported metallic stickers and face gems. Ishaan also had heart-shaped party glasses on.

Mira also shared a photo of the party décor featuring a 'Bling it up... Misha's era' board and lots of cute party glasses kept on a table. Mira posed in front of a table decorated with silver and pink foil balloons in one of the pictures.

Check out the party photos:

Mira Rajput with Ishaan Khatter and other guests at Misha's birthday party in Mumbai on Monday.
Mira Rajput with Ishaan Khatter and other guests at Misha's birthday party in Mumbai on Monday.

Misha's birthday post for her ‘darling’

Earlier in the day, Misha's mother also shared a heartfelt post for her 'darling girl' on Instagram. It features a series of pictures of the birthday girl — the first one had Misha walking in the fields, seemingly during a recent holiday. Next, Misha was seen standing with her back facing the camera, and the last photo captured a happy moment between Mira and Misha.

In her caption, Mira wrote for little Misha, “I will spend my whole life loving you happy 8th birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.” 

Many celebrities commented and wished Misha on her birthday. Actor Ananya Panday wrote in the comments section of Mira's birthday post for Misha, “Happy birthday Mishkiii.” A fan also said, "Prettiest mama and prettiest girl."

Shahid and Mira married in July 2015, and welcomed Misha in August 2016. They also have a son, Zain, who was born in 2018. Shahid will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews's action-thriller Deva.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor's 'bling' themed 8th birthday party. See pics
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
