Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor's 'bling' themed 8th birthday party. See pics
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed Misha in 2016. The star kid turned 8 on August 26 and her parents threw her a cool birthday bash with all things 'bling'.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and entrepreneur-wife Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor turned right on Monday. To celebrate the day, they organised a birthday party for Misha, which was also attended by Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. Mira shared a bunch of inside pictures on Instagram Stories from Misha's birthday party. The theme was 'bling'. Also read: Mira Rajput, Misha were the happiest Swifties at Taylor Swift's Munich concert
Mira Kapoor shares Misha's party pics
She posed with Ishaan in a photo, and wrote alongside it, "With Chachi 420." Keeping up with the 'bling' theme, they both sported metallic stickers and face gems. Ishaan also had heart-shaped party glasses on.
Mira also shared a photo of the party décor featuring a 'Bling it up... Misha's era' board and lots of cute party glasses kept on a table. Mira posed in front of a table decorated with silver and pink foil balloons in one of the pictures.
Check out the party photos:
Misha's birthday post for her ‘darling’
Earlier in the day, Misha's mother also shared a heartfelt post for her 'darling girl' on Instagram. It features a series of pictures of the birthday girl — the first one had Misha walking in the fields, seemingly during a recent holiday. Next, Misha was seen standing with her back facing the camera, and the last photo captured a happy moment between Mira and Misha.
In her caption, Mira wrote for little Misha, “I will spend my whole life loving you happy 8th birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.”
Many celebrities commented and wished Misha on her birthday. Actor Ananya Panday wrote in the comments section of Mira's birthday post for Misha, “Happy birthday Mishkiii.” A fan also said, "Prettiest mama and prettiest girl."
Shahid and Mira married in July 2015, and welcomed Misha in August 2016. They also have a son, Zain, who was born in 2018. Shahid will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews's action-thriller Deva.
