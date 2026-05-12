Who is Susan Elias? St Stephen’s College appoints first woman principal in 145-year history

In a landmark moment for one of Delhi University’s oldest colleges, St Stephen’s College has named Professor Susan Elias as its 14th principal, making her the first woman to lead the institution in its more than 145 year history.

Internet users congratulated Professor Susan Elias after St Stephen’s named her its first woman principal. (HT_PRINT)

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(Also read: Student gets into top Delhi University college, parents refuse due to pollution concerns: ‘Feeling helpless’)

Her appointment will take effect from June 1, 2026, the college said in an official notice issued on Tuesday.

“The Supreme Council of the College is pleased to announce that Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the XIV Principal of the College and as its first lady Principal with effect from the 1st of June 2026,” the notice said.

The notice was signed by Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi and chairman of St Stephen’s College.

Who is Professor Susan Elias?

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{{^usCountry}} Professor Elias brings with her more than three decades of academic, research and administrative experience, largely in engineering and research institutions in south India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Professor Elias brings with her more than three decades of academic, research and administrative experience, largely in engineering and research institutions in south India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to details available on her professional profile, she recently served as pro vice chancellor, research, at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh from January to May 2026. Before that, she was director, research, at Hindustan University between October 2024 and December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to details available on her professional profile, she recently served as pro vice chancellor, research, at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh from January to May 2026. Before that, she was director, research, at Hindustan University between October 2024 and December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also held several key positions at Vellore Institute of Technology. These included professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of department in electronics engineering. Internet reacts to the announcement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also held several key positions at Vellore Institute of Technology. These included professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of department in electronics engineering. Internet reacts to the announcement {{/usCountry}}

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The announcement sparked several reactions online, with users on X congratulating Professor Elias and calling the appointment a proud moment for the college.

One user wrote, “Such excitement over this news! First woman principal for St Stephen’s College. All the best Prof Elias!” Another said, “Delhi's St Stephen's College, my alma mater, appoints first woman principal in 145 year history. A big congratulations to Prof Susan Elias!”

A third user reacted, “Heartiest congratulations to her,” while another wrote, “As an alumna, I am so happy.”

(Also read: ‘Saying goodbye to students is never easy’: Delhi University professor’s semester-end message leaves internet emotional)

Principal’s post was vacant

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The principal’s post at St Stephen’s College had remained vacant for a prolonged period following administrative and legal processes linked to appointments at the institution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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