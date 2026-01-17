‘Saying goodbye to students is never easy’: Delhi University professor’s semester-end message leaves internet emotional

A heartwarming farewell message shared by a Delhi University professor at the end of the semester has struck a deep chord with social media users. A Delhi University professor’s emotional semester end note to students went viral. (LinkedIn/Dr. Kavita K)

A goodbye that went beyond the classroom In a LinkedIn post, Dr Kavita K, a professor at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, reflected on the emotional weight of saying goodbye to students every semester. She wrote, “Saying goodbye to students at the end of every semester is never easy. In the annual system, teachers had more time to connect, to understand, and to build stronger academic bonds. The semester system moves faster, and while learning continues, time always feels less than what meaningful mentorship deserves. We do miss them every batch, every time and wish them growth, confidence, and success ahead.”

The WhatsApp message that touched hearts Along with the post, Dr Kavita shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message she had sent to her students after their examination. In it, she congratulated them on their performance and acknowledged the collective effort put in during the semester. “Dear all, I am happy to know that the paper went well, even though it was a bit lengthy. I truly hope each one of you gets good marks, as we worked hard and covered every topic together in class,” she wrote.

She also revealed that she would not be teaching any general elective courses in the coming semesters, making the message more personal. “This makes this message a little special for me. Wishing you all success, confidence, and happiness in whatever path you choose ahead. May our paths cross again someday. Take care and all the very best,” the message concluded.

Take a look here at the post: