Student gets into top Delhi University college, parents refuse due to pollution concerns: ‘Feeling helpless’

A post by a student from Chandigarh on Reddit has struck a chord with many, as he shared how, after securing admission to one of Delhi University’s top colleges, his parents are now unwilling to let him go, citing concerns about the city's pollution. A student shared how getting into a top Delhi University college turned bittersweet as their parents objected due to Delhi’s pollution levels.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The Reddit user, posting under the handle @TurnoverWeak9601, shared his emotional journey on the subreddit r/India. Titled "Got into Hansraj College but my parents don’t want to send me because of Delhi’s pollution. Feeling helpless," the post described the intense effort and personal struggles he endured to earn this opportunity.

"Hey everyone, I’m from Chandigarh and I gave CUET this year. After failing in 3 competitive exams and going through a rough year mentally, I finally got something I truly wanted — admission into Hansraj College, Delhi University," he wrote. "I’ve worked really hard for this, and it felt like all the struggle finally paid off. But now, just when everything was falling into place, my parents are refusing to send me because of Delhi’s pollution."

He continued, "I understand it’s a valid concern, but it feels like my dreams are getting crushed right when I’m this close to achieving them. Please suggest some solid points I can put forward to help them understand. If anyone has faced something similar or has advice, it would really mean a lot. I feel stuck and honestly pretty heartbroken. I don’t want to let this opportunity slip away."

Social media users react with support and frustration

The post several comments, many of which expressed empathy and frustration over the situation. One commenter advised, "Explain them that getting into it and wasting that opportunity would be stupidity." Another chimed in with, "If this is their excuse for not sending you to college, they better be rich and not expect you to get a job!"

A third user attempted to ease the concern, saying, "Bro, you're going to miss out on a lot if you don't come here... I agree pollution is a major problem, but it’s only bad for about three months. Just look at the AQI now." Another added, "Seize the opportunity. No excuses." One user even remarked, "This doesn’t even make any sense."