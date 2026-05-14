Who is ‘The Skin Doctor’? 5 things on influencer arrested over tweet on Sunjay Kapur's death

A social media influencer who is popular on social media as ‘The Skin Doctor’ was arrested for allegedly posting tweets against the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur.

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur (L) and influencer ‘The Skin Doctor’ (R). (Screengrab)

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ANI, in a tweet citing Delhi Police sources, said that the person behind the viral persona, Dr Neelam Singh, was arrested after a complaint was lodged at a Delhi police station.

“According to sources, a complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family, following which the police initiated action and arrested the accused influencer. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the news agency shared on X.

‘The Skin Doctor’: 5 things on Dr Neelam Singh:

Why the alias ‘The Skin Doctor’?

Dr Neelam Singh manages profiles on several social media platforms under the alias “The Skin Doctor”. The influencer's Instagram bio says: “A socio-politically aware dermatologist”. The YouTube bio reads: “A Dermatologist speaking on social issues.”

Quick glance at the content :

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to skin-related content, the influencer is vocal about the political scene in India. The individual is known for posting right-wing political narratives. Strong social media following: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to skin-related content, the influencer is vocal about the political scene in India. The individual is known for posting right-wing political narratives. Strong social media following: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of writing this report, ‘The Skin Doctor’ had over 9 lakh followers on X, more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram, and close to 1.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube. High-profile followers: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of writing this report, ‘The Skin Doctor’ had over 9 lakh followers on X, more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram, and close to 1.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube. High-profile followers: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the X profile, the influencer is being followed by several high-profile figures across industries, including politicians, journalists, businesspeople, and other influencers. Why was he arrested? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the X profile, the influencer is being followed by several high-profile figures across industries, including politicians, journalists, businesspeople, and other influencers. Why was he arrested? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Neelam Singh was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable posts against the late Sunjay Kapur's family. In a now-deleted tweet, the influencer alleged that the time of the late industrialist’s death was suspicious and raised questions about his will. Did he get bail? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Neelam Singh was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable posts against the late Sunjay Kapur's family. In a now-deleted tweet, the influencer alleged that the time of the late industrialist’s death was suspicious and raised questions about his will. Did he get bail? {{/usCountry}}

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Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted that Singh was granted bail about five hours after being arrested. He claimed that the influencer was arrested over a “baseless and frivolous case”.

Controversy after Sunjay Kapoor's death:

Sunjay Kapoor, the chairman of the auto components company Sona Comstar, died in London on June 12, 2025. Though his death was ruled as natural, the matter took a controversial turn when his mother sought a criminal investigation. She alleged that there were “unexplained circumstances” surrounding his death. Further raising allegations linked to the family-run business and the matter of inheritance.

What followed his demise was an inheritance dispute within the family of a late businessman. Karisma Kapoor's children are also involved in the matter after they demanded their 'rightful share' in their late father Sunjay Kapur's estate and moved the Delhi High Court against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev.

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Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got married in 2003. However, the couple divorced in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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