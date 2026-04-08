‘Whtttt the!!!’: Hyderabad man says he received challan for stolen scooter
The Hyderabad man who shared that he received a challan also shared a picture of a document that appears to be a copy of the FIR filed in January.
Receiving a challan for a traffic violation is a common headache, but for a man in Hyderabad, it was a surreal shock. The resident was left speechless after receiving an official fine for a scooter he claims he no longer possesses because it was stolen three months ago. What is even more surprising is that he received a picture of the person riding his vehicle.
“My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station,” X user Faisal Rahman posted. He added, “Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief’s face.”
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He tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad City Police on his X post, urging them to look into the matter.
In a follow-up post, he shared a copy of the FIR filed on January 24, 2026. The document stated that the value of the stolen property was worth ₹20,000.
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
An individual wrote, “We should be able to get the vehicle cancelled from our name registration. If it's stolen/lost. At least after a couple of months of police reports. That person driving it might be a thief or simply an innocent who was sold this vehicle with fake papers.” Another added, “Maybe someone else stole and sold it to someone.”{{/usCountry}}
An individual wrote, “We should be able to get the vehicle cancelled from our name registration. If it's stolen/lost. At least after a couple of months of police reports. That person driving it might be a thief or simply an innocent who was sold this vehicle with fake papers.” Another added, “Maybe someone else stole and sold it to someone.”{{/usCountry}}
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A third posted, “If he unknowingly purchased the stolen vehicle with forged documents from the thief, then how is he to be blamed?” A fourth commented, “Whtttt the!!!”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)