‘Whtttt the!!!’: Hyderabad man says he received challan for stolen scooter

Receiving a challan for a traffic violation is a common headache, but for a man in Hyderabad, it was a surreal shock. The resident was left speechless after receiving an official fine for a scooter he claims he no longer possesses because it was stolen three months ago. What is even more surprising is that he received a picture of the person riding his vehicle.

The Hyderabad man received a picture of another person riding his stolen scooter. (X/@rahman0528)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“My vehicle was stolen 3 months ago, and an FIR has already been registered at Habeeb Nagar Police Station,” X user Faisal Rahman posted. He added, “Today, I received a traffic challan for the same vehicle, and the image clearly shows the thief’s face.”

Also Read: Comedian reveals how an e-challan message nearly duped him: 'Who says Indians are not innovative?'

He tagged Hyderabad Traffic Police and Hyderabad City Police on his X post, urging them to look into the matter.

In a follow-up post, he shared a copy of the FIR filed on January 24, 2026. The document stated that the value of the stolen property was worth ₹20,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “We should be able to get the vehicle cancelled from our name registration. If it's stolen/lost. At least after a couple of months of police reports. That person driving it might be a thief or simply an innocent who was sold this vehicle with fake papers.” Another added, “Maybe someone else stole and sold it to someone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “We should be able to get the vehicle cancelled from our name registration. If it's stolen/lost. At least after a couple of months of police reports. That person driving it might be a thief or simply an innocent who was sold this vehicle with fake papers.” Another added, “Maybe someone else stole and sold it to someone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Man stops bus in Agra for push-ups on road, viral video reaches cops: 'Reel ka shauk, real ka challan'

A third posted, “If he unknowingly purchased the stolen vehicle with forged documents from the thief, then how is he to be blamed?” A fourth commented, “Whtttt the!!!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON