Man stops bus in Agra for push-ups on road, viral video reaches cops: 'Reel ka shauk, real ka challan'

The craze of recording reels for social media has once again raised safety concerns after a risky stunt in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was forced to stop as traffic was blocked for the sake of the video. (@uppolice/Instagram)

A video shared by UP Police on Instagram showed two men stopping a moving bus on a public road to film a reel.

In the video, one of the men stepped in front of the bus and began doing push-ups on the road, while the other stood nearby and looked into the camera. The bus was forced to stop as traffic was blocked for the sake of the video.

“A reel in Agra showed a group stopping a bus and doing push-ups on a public road,” the caption of the post reads.

Reel stunt leads to challan: The reel was recorded on a public road, putting both traffic and safety at risk. The video later transitioned to show the same two men in police custody, making it clear that such stunts have serious consequences.

“Reel ka shauk, Real ka chalan. Taking cognisance, @AgraPolice identified the individuals and initiated legal action under relevant provisions. The road isn’t your content feed-don’t block traffic for likes,” the caption of the post adds.

UP police urged people to act responsibly and think before attempting risky stunts. “Choose safety. Choose sense,” they added.