Why is everyone suddenly sharing 2016 photos? All about the viral trend

The first two weeks of 2026 have sparked a wave of nostalgia online, with social media users enthusiastically revisiting a decade old version of themselves. From grainy iPhone photos to overused Snapchat filters, timelines on Instagram and TikTok are filling up with lo fi throwbacks captioned with one simple line: “2026 is the new 2016.” Instagram and TikTok feeds filled with 2016 throwbacks as users embraced nostalgia, reviving old filters, songs and memories at the start of 2026. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

A flood of throwbacks fills social feeds Over the past few weeks, users scrolling through their feeds have encountered posts featuring familiar puppy dog Snapchat filters and low resolution videos that feel unmistakably dated. Many creators are digging into their digital archives to resurface photos and clips from 2016, often sharing them as carousel recaps or short videos set to music popular at the time.

The trend has struck a chord with users who view 2016 as a simpler and more carefree period of their lives. As a result, social feeds have become crowded with reminders of old friendships, teenage milestones and early social media aesthetics that once defined the era.

What does ‘2026 is the new 2016’ mean? At its core, the trend involves sharing personal photos or videos from 2016 and reflecting on that phase of life. Many posts include captions recalling where the creator was emotionally or professionally at the time, while others simply lean into the humour of outdated filters and fashion choices. Music from the mid 2010s often accompanies these posts, deepening the sense of time travel.

According to the BBC, TikTok reported that searches for “2016” surged by 452 percent during the first week of the year.