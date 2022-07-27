Wild hamster poses with flower for photographs adorably, video mesmerises people

You may have seen clips of pets posing for photo or video shoots, but have you ever seen wild animals doing so? If you haven't, here's a video that may help you witness it. The video shows a wild hamster posing with a small purple-coloured flower, and its adorable photographs have taken the internet by storm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wildlife photographer Julian Rad shared the video on his official Instagram page. "Have you ever seen a wild hamster?" wrote Julian Rad alongside a video with several hashtags, including #wildlifephotography and #animals_in_world. The video opens to show the wildlife photographer holding the camera with one hand and a flower with the other. Soon, the wild hamster pops its head out of its burrow and starts nibbling the flower. The photographer then starts taking the shots, and the sound of camera shutters with that nibbling adds a pleasant tone to the video. Towards the end, the photographer has even compiled some stunning shots of the hamster posing with the flower taken from different camera angles.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared back in April. It has since then accumulated over 5.4 lakh views and amassed more than 63,000 likes. The share has also received several comments.

One individual wrote, "That's the cutest ever!" "Too cute," shared another. "How cute is that," posted an Instagram user. "Wow...soo amazingly cute...well-captured images," expressed another. "Did he sign a photo release? Great photos!" commented a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}