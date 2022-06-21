Will the dog make it across the maze? Watch viral video

During the lockdown, the Internet blew up with TikTok and Reel challenges to keep pets and their parents engaged. From the toilet paper challenge to the maze challenge. Here is a video of Captain the golden retriever dog making it through the maze challenge along with his cat sibling

The video opens to show the dog sitting in a corner, quietly observing his sibling effortlessly complete the extremely difficult maze challenge. Following this, Captain is hesitant but motivated, he sniffs around before giving the challenge a try. Captain flawlessly crosses the maze without tipping over a marker, bottle, or a piece of Jenga The video has been captioned “Can you believe this was about 2 years ago!?” on @captains_adventures’s Instagram page.

Watch it below:

Captain’s pawrents shared the video to reminisce the fun times they spent together at home during the pandemic. This two-year-old Reel was posted a month ago and has garnered over 6.5 million views and 3,70,000 likes. The viral reel has encouraged many to share comments.

“Amazing! I always see the cats make it all the way no problem but the big doggy not so much” shares an Instagram user. Another comment reads “Eye paw coordination at its best”. A third person writes “Unexpected”.

What are your thoughts about this unique challenge?