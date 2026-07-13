‘Wish I had WFH’: Techie says landlord hiked 2BHK rent to 27,500, asks, ‘savings kya karu main?’

A tech professional has sparked a conversation online after sharing her frustration over a proposed 10% increase in the rent of her 2BHK flat. The woman said the monthly rent would rise from ₹25,000 to ₹27,500, leaving her wondering how she was supposed to save money amid steadily increasing living expenses.

A techie said rising rent had affected her savings after her landlord announced a 10% annual hike. (Instagram/that_9to5_gurl)

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Anamika Tiwari shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the rent hike and wished she had the option to work from home.

“I wish I had a work from home. This 2BHK flat I live in, the rent is 25k. It's already been 11 months, don't know how it went by. The owner messaged that he is increasing the rent by 10%, which is 2500, so now we have to pay 27.5k for the same house,” she said in the clip.

‘Savings kya karuuu mai’

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{{^usCountry}} Tiwari shared the video with a brief caption that summed up her concern over the rising cost of living. “Savings kya karuuu mai,” the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiwari shared the video with a brief caption that summed up her concern over the rising cost of living. “Savings kya karuuu mai,” the caption read. {{/usCountry}}

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In the comments section, she also asked her followers whether they believed annual rent increases of 10% were justified.

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“Do you agree with the concept of increasing the rent by 10% every year?” she wrote.

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Watch the clip here:

Her post reflects a concern faced by many salaried professionals who live in rented accommodation, particularly those required to stay close to their workplaces. Even as employees attempt to manage household expenses and build savings, annual rent revisions can add further pressure to their monthly budgets.

Internet users share similar experiences

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The clip received several reactions, with many users relating to Tiwari’s situation and sharing suggestions.

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One person advised her to speak to the landlord and wrote, “Try to negotiate.” Responding to the suggestion, Tiwari said, “What difference would a few rupees make? A 10% increase every year has become the norm.”

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Others said that they were facing similar rent-related challenges. “I can totally relate to this,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I’m experiencing the same thing.”

A fourth person supported Tiwari’s concern and said, “Yes, i agree with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)