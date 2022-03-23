Woman adopts stray cat after feeding it and making home for it. Watch cute video

People who are fond of animals are very kind and empathetic towards their needs. People caring for stray animals and adopting them are really heartwarming to watch. Like this video of a stray cat that was adopted by a woman after feeding it and then building a house for it.

The video begins with the stray cat coming to her window. She explains in the video through texts that she noticed this new cat while feeding a few stray cats as usual. However, the cat was hissing whenever she tried to approach him and run away when she tried to pet him. But still it would return for some food and he looked scared and exhausted. So, the woman started feeding the cat by keeping a distance so that he got used to her presence.

The woman named the cat Tiger. She even assembled a little house for him so that he could stay warm in the winter. The cat loved its new little home as it is seen sitting inside it. Eventually the cat allowed the woman to pet him and became fond of her.

The video is from the United Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about this heartwarming video of the cat?