Woman asks for hug from dog, pooch goes to pet dad instead. Watch

There are many who love watching wonderful videos of dogs on Instagram. They often follow various Insta pages dedicated to adorable pooches. If you are someone who fits in that category, then there is a possibility you are already aware of this Miniature Cockapo named Luna whose Insta page is filled with various entertaining videos. Just like this one that shows him choosing one of her pet parents to give a hug.

“She’s savage…,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Luna sitting on a bed with her pet parents in front of her. The pooch’s pet mom asks her “Luna, can I have a hug?” To this, the ball of fur pauses for a moment and then goes to her pet dad to hug him instead.

Take a look at the cute video that may leave you giggling:

The video has been posted on July 7. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Many pointed how Luna loves her pet dad more than her pet mom.

“Daddy’s girl for sure,” wrote an Instagram user. “Luna’s mommy is such a good sport!” expressed user. “The betrayal is surreal, daddy didn't even say a word,” posted third. “Only looked at Mom for .02 of a second,” expressed a fourth.