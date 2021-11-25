Woman asks people about what makes them happy, replies are heartwarming. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos where bloggers go around and ask people various kinds of questions? Content creator Vidhi is doing the same and asking people what makes them happy. She also shared a video of people's reactions on her Instagram page. What is interesting is that the replies of the people are wholesome and may leave you a little bit emotional.

“A question that’s quite rarely asked. What makes you happy? It’s always about what makes US happy. But when asked a few people what makes them happy, just the very fact that someone was keen on finding out what makes them happy was enough to lighten up their day. Sometimes people only want to express their small lil desires. It’s ok whether it happens or not but that expression, that emotion makes them feel totally ecstatic. Their expectations from life are so basic and so pure,” she wrote in the caption.

In the concluding line, she also added, “The only thing that we need to understand is ‘Happiness is real only when shared’".

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has accumulated varied comments from people. Many wrote how the clip is absolutely heartwarming.

“This is so wholesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “So wholesome,” expressed another. “Ahhh so so beautiful dear!! The extraordinary joy in little ordinary things. Simply magical,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? What makes you happy?

