Woman calls out train passengers playing loud music without headphones: ‘I don’t want to hear it’

A woman travelling by train has sparked a discussion about public etiquette after calling out passengers who play music or other audio aloud during long journeys.

A woman called out passengers who play loud music on trains without considering fellow travellers. (Instagram/trish_pl13)

The woman, identified as Trish, shared a video on her Instagram account, @trish_pl13, urging fellow travellers to use headphones and avoid disturbing those around them.

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(Aslo read: Goa local confronts tourists for playing loud music at 4 am in residential area: 'Arrogance of North India')

Woman urges passengers to follow basic etiquette

In the clip, Trish said she had noticed that some passengers appeared to have little regard for the comfort and privacy of others while travelling.

“Hi, I am travelling by train today, and I have noticed something: some people lack basic etiquette. They do not use headphones and fail to mind their own business, making everyone else a part of it. I don't want to listen to your music, nor I want to know what you are listening to, but you don't give me peace for nine to seven hours while traveling. So please have some etiquette and learn that and also please teach your class. Thank you,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Through her message, she highlighted how playing music, watching videos or taking calls on loudspeaker can become particularly frustrating for passengers during journeys that last several hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through her message, she highlighted how playing music, watching videos or taking calls on loudspeaker can become particularly frustrating for passengers during journeys that last several hours. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘We don’t even spare our mountains’: Bengaluru woman slams trekkers for blasting music in Himalayas)

She shared the clip with a caption that read, “Please learn etiquettes.”

Watch the clip here:

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Public transport often requires passengers to share limited space for long periods, making basic consideration important. While some people may not mind background noise, others prefer to rest, work, read or travel quietly. The use of headphones can help passengers enjoy their preferred content without forcing fellow travellers to listen to it.

Social media users agree with her message

Although the video has received limited reactions so far, several users agreed with Trish and shared similar concerns about the behaviour of passengers on trains.

“This is true,” one user wrote, supporting the woman’s observation about the lack of consideration shown by some travellers.

“Yes I agree with you,” another person commented, echoing her call for passengers to be more mindful in shared spaces.

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A third user described how some passengers behave as though they have complete control over the compartment, writing, “Exactly. They even treat the train like it's their own house.”

“Some people need to learn basic etiquettes,” another user remarked.

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)