Goa local confronts tourists for playing loud music at 4 am in residential area: 'Arrogance of North India'

A video from Goa showing a heated confrontation between a local resident and a group of tourists over late-night loud music in a residential area has gone viral, sparking a discussion online. The incident reportedly occurred at 4 am on December 23 in the Marna Siolim residential area. The incident reportedly occurred at 4 am on December 23 in the Marna Siolim residential area.(Instagram/@tokerjoker7)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Aaron Fernandes, who alleged that the tourists had been blasting music in a residential area, driving a rented jeep into private property, damaging items, and threatening residents and staff. He also claimed in the caption that despite multiple complaints, police had not arrived for 2 hours.

The clip shows the resident confronting a group of tourists who were allegedly playing loud music and creating a disturbance between midnight and 4 am. “The Arrogance and trash of North India in every village of Goa every single night,” the text on the clip reads.

In the clip, the resident is heard firmly asking the tourists to stop the music, reminding them that the area is strictly residential and that families and senior citizens were being disturbed at that hour. One of the tourists, who appears visibly intoxicated, is seen arguing and questioning why he was being restricted.

The exchange soon escalates into a verbal altercation, with the resident repeatedly emphasising that late-night partying and loud music are unacceptable in a neighbourhood setting and requesting the group to leave.

(Also Read: Man explains why he relocated from Gurgaon to Goa: 'Living life people dream of')

Social media reactions

The video has triggered sharp reactions online, with many users expressing support for the resident and calling for stricter enforcement of noise regulations and better crowd management during peak tourist season.

“The audacity to think that everyone can be bought! More power to you for standing up!” one user wrote.

“This is so disgusting! There has to be strict consequences that people are scared to commit crimes,” commented another.

“So sorry you had to face this, would have been stressful. I’m also from Delhi and have been living in Goa and it embarrasses us everytime we see anything like this. Stresses us too when we see such elements around us,” wrote a third user.

“If tourism brings this, no one would want tourists anywhere!! One must respect local people, local culture. more power to the person who proudly say that he is a resident of Goa !!” said one user.