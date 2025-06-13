Woman CEO turned away from London event after arriving with baby daughter, internet slams outdated mindset

A LinkedIn post by Davina Schonle, founder and CEO of Humanvantage AI, has gone viral after she revealed she was denied entry to London Tech Week for bringing her baby daughter along. The post has sparked widespread debate around inclusion, accessibility, and the lived experiences of working parents in the tech industry. A CEO’s post went viral after she was turned away from London event for bringing her baby.(Facebook/Davina Schonle Official )

(Also read: CEO sings Baby Shark to cheer little girl on flight, passengers chime in. Wholesome video)

“I should be able to build my company with her by my side”

In her post, Schonle expressed her disappointment at being turned away from one of the UK’s high-profile technology events simply because she had her infant daughter with her.

“Hi, I hate that I’m having to write this but today I was refused entry at London Tech Week… because I had my baby with me,” she wrote. “It’s a three-hour drive one way for me to come to London. At this stage I limit how many hours I am away from my baby girl. This is about new environments for her as much as it is about me. I should be able to build my company with her by my side.”

Schonle highlighted her passion for innovation and the future of work, adding that she had been eager to network, attend meetings and contribute meaningfully at the event. “In today’s age shouldn’t we be more inclusive? This moment was more than inconvenient. It was a clear reminder that as a tech industry, we still have work to do when it comes to inclusion beyond buzzwords.”

“Parents are part of this ecosystem”

She concluded her post with a broader message about the tech industry’s responsibility to accommodate caregivers. “Parents are part of this ecosystem. Caregivers are innovators, founders, investors, and leaders. If major events like London Tech Week can’t make space for [us], what message does that send about who belongs in tech?”

Schonle also questioned whether tech events should rethink their definition of inclusivity. “I don’t necessarily mean make it a kid-inclusive event in general, or do I? Doesn’t our future belong to the kids?”

Check out the post here:

Thousands engage with the post, showing support

Schonle’s post has attracted over a thousand comments, many from fellow professionals, founders, and parents expressing outrage and support. One user commented, “So glad you posted this! So saddened it happened!”, while another called it a “disgusting practice.” Others echoed sentiments like “disheartening but not surprising,” and “how can anyone say ‘No’ to this smile!”

(Also read: Desperate CEO’s viral thread on daughter’s rare brain tumour fuels crypto fundraiser)

Another user remarked, “So sorry you had to go through this,” while one asked whether organisers had provided any justification for their actions. A more reflective comment noted, “The industry and society still have a long way to go.”