Woman confronts elderly man for urinating inside Delhi Metro lift, Delhi Police issues clarification

A video from Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station has drawn attention online after a woman confronted an elderly man for allegedly urinating inside a metro station lift while several passengers were present. The video was shared on Instagram by entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta.

Delhi Police said the matter had been examined through DCP Metro officials.(Instagram/@curly_myth)

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In the clip, Mehta is seen recording the elderly man inside the Delhi Metro station and questioning him over the incident. She said that she had entered the elevator along with the man and two other passengers when she noticed what was happening.

During the confrontation, the elderly man allegedly responded, “Haan toh sorry, jo karna hai karlo,” while remaining calm.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip quickly spread on social media, with many users reacting strongly and raising concerns about hygiene and commuter behaviour inside public transport spaces. However, Delhi Police later clarified that the incident was linked to a medical emergency and confirmed that action had already been taken against the passenger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip quickly spread on social media, with many users reacting strongly and raising concerns about hygiene and commuter behaviour inside public transport spaces. However, Delhi Police later clarified that the incident was linked to a medical emergency and confirmed that action had already been taken against the passenger. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Responding in the comments section of the post, Delhi Police said the matter had been examined through DCP Metro officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding in the comments section of the post, Delhi Police said the matter had been examined through DCP Metro officials. {{/usCountry}}

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“As per the report, on 15.05.2026 at around 9:40 PM, the old person seen in the viral video was travelling from Jamia Metro Station to Faridabad Metro Station. During interchange at Kalkaji Metro Station, he reportedly faced a medical emergency and, despite trying to locate a nearby toilet facility, was unable to do so and when the situation went beyond control, he had to urinate in the bottle while he was in the lift,” the police wrote.

Police added that some passengers objected and informed CISF and DMRC staff, following which action was taken.

Delhi Police confirmed that the passenger was penalised by DMRC under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act for creating a nuisance inside metro premises.

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(Also Read: Bengaluru vs Delhi Metro: Man praises ‘remarkable’ connectivity in Delhi, flags civic sense issues among commuters)

Social media reactions

The incident led to mixed reactions online. While some users criticised the act and called for stricter rules inside metro stations, others urged people to show empathy towards elderly passengers facing health emergencies.

“Such a shame, I hope you’re alright!” one user wrote.

Another commented, “The metro authority should take decisive action and impose a ban on his travel privileges.”

At the same time, several users pointed out that medical emergencies involving elderly commuters can happen unexpectedly, especially in crowded public spaces.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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