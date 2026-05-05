Woman cuts salary from 10.25 lakh to 4.75 lakh to back father’s business: ‘I did not want to abandon it’

A woman has opened up about taking a major salary cut after leaving her first full time job to help streamline her father’s business. In a video shared on Instagram, Shifanaz Sharief said she went from earning ₹10.25 lakh a year to ₹4.75 lakh, while explaining why the move was intentional and not a setback.

A woman left a high paying job and chose a lower salary to support her family business journey.(Instagram/loop.shifa.in)

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(Also read: Woman gives 5 reasons she’ll never return to a corporate job even with 2x salary)

‘I did go from 10 to 4.75’

In the video, Sharief said, “I went from making a salary of 10.25 lakhs a year to 4.75 lakhs. I’m not saying it the other way around. I did go from 10 to 4.75.”

She explained that she began her career soon after college. “So I got my first job right after college as an account director and a brand strategist in a marketing agency. I did that for a year and then I switched to a part-time job as an entrepreneur in residence,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharief added that one of the biggest reasons behind her decision was her father’s long standing furniture business. She said, “I don’t have a lot of advantages in my life, but I have one advantage, which is unlike most kids with family businesses, my dad actually listens to my suggestions.” Helping a 17 year old business {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharief added that one of the biggest reasons behind her decision was her father’s long standing furniture business. She said, “I don’t have a lot of advantages in my life, but I have one advantage, which is unlike most kids with family businesses, my dad actually listens to my suggestions.” Helping a 17 year old business {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing more about the business, she said, “He’s built a furniture business and sustained it for 17 years and I did not want to abandon it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing more about the business, she said, “He’s built a furniture business and sustained it for 17 years and I did not want to abandon it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further explained that she is now spending her time helping improve the way the traditional business works. “So what am I doing with the rest of my time? I’m helping in streamlining a traditional furniture business, which is very tricky if you know how unorganized sectors perform,” Sharief said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained that she is now spending her time helping improve the way the traditional business works. “So what am I doing with the rest of my time? I’m helping in streamlining a traditional furniture business, which is very tricky if you know how unorganized sectors perform,” Sharief said. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman also shared that she is exploring a business idea of her own in the same sector. “While I’m at it, I’m also trying to find a market gap to build a business of my own in the same industry. And I nerd out on a lot of marketing and business concepts. So yeah, let’s see,” she added.

The video was shared with the caption, “I don’t have a caption to write because I’m too busy taking deep breaths, lol.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip received several reactions from users, many of whom appreciated her honesty. One user wrote, “This is such a brave and practical decision.” Another said, “Not every growth story begins with a salary hike.” A third commented, “Building something with family can be harder than a regular job.” Another user said, “Respect for choosing long term learning over short term comfort.” One person wrote, “This is what real entrepreneurship looks like.” Another added, “Your father listening to your ideas is actually a huge blessing.”

(Also read: ‘You get what you pay for’: Woman upset over salary takes 5-hour nap in office)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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