Woman dances and juggles while hula hooping. Watch

A video showing amazing skills of a woman has stunned people. In the clip, she is seen dancing and juggling while hula hooping The video is posted by Instagram user Koteswari M K whose bio says she is a versatile entertainer.

The video opens to show the woman standing on a rooftop. She is seen wearing a beautiful saree with a hula hoop around her. Soon, she starts juggling a few balls while hula hooping. She keeps on doing that and after some time, she throws away the ball. Instead, she showcases her amazing dance moves, while still hula hooping.

Take a look at this video of the talented woman:

The post was shared on August 17. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 14.5 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered tons of likes and comments. People filled the comments section of the video with praise.

“Marvellous. Mind blowing talent madam,” posted an Instagram user. “Super talent. Wow,” added another. “Awesome talent,” joined a third. “This is called real talent,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this woman’s video?