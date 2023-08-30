Mom and daughter’s dance to Bachna Ae Haseeno will amaze you

A video of a mom dancing to a popular Hindi track with her daughter has left people amazed. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the duo dancing in absolute synchronisation to the song Bachna Ae Haseeno. Mom and her daughter dance to Bachna Ae Haseeno. (Instagram/@mom_daughter_dance_)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called mom_daughter_dance_. It is filled with various videos that show the duo performing to viral and hit tracks. They shared the recent dance video with just the name of the song and several hashtags.

The video opens to show both the mom and her daughter in western outfits. Their onpoint expressions and amazing dance moves are surely incredible to watch. In fact, their performance may make you want to shake a leg too.

Take a look at this dance video of the mom and her daughter:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has collected more than 51,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Aunty is on fire,” praised an Instagram user. “Very nice,” posted another. “Super dance,” added a third. “What energy,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart or clapping emoticons. What are your thoughts on this mother-daughter dance video?