Woman dances in the rain to Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s Koi Ladki Hai. Watch

A video that has been doing the rounds on social media features a woman dancing to the song Koi Ladki Hai from the 1997 Hindi romance musical Dil To Pagal Hai. The song originally featured actors Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Woman’s dance to Koi Ladki Hai in the rain has impressed netizens. (Instagram/@swagata8710)

“Chak Dhoom Dhoom,” wrote artist Swagata Ghosh while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Ghosh busting a move or two to the song Koi Ladki Hai in shorts and a t-shirt. The rain adds a lovely touch to the overall delightful feel of the video.

Watch the video of the woman dancing to Koi Ladki Hai here:

Since being shared on July 27, the video has accumulated over 4.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Beautiful performance,” posted an individual.

“It was too good. In a rainy situation, it was not easy to dance. Fantastic, dear. Keep it up,” added another.

A third commented, “Total outstanding,” while a fourth wrote, “Nice dance.”

A fifth shared, “Such a cute dance.”

After watching the woman’s dance, many dropped heart and clapping emoticons in the comments section.

