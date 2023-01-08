Home / Trending / Woman dances on seat, swings using handrail in Delhi Metro. Video irks people

Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:12 AM IST

The video of a woman dancing on a seat and swinging using handrail in Delhi Metro was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the content creator swinging from handrails inside Delhi Metro.(Instagram/@aparna_devyal)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video by a content creator taken inside Delhi Metro has left people irked. It shows Instagram user @aparna_devyal dancing and performing stunts inside an almost empty compartment of the metro. She shared the video with just an emoticon. It has now prompted people to share various reactions with many showing their displeasure.

The video opens with her sitting on one of the seats. She then stands up and shows some dance moves. As the video progresses, she is also seen swinging from the handrails. This goes on as the train crosses different stations. The video ends with her waving her hand while looking at the camera inside the compartment.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has received several views and likes. Additionally, it has prompted people to post various comments. A few also used just emoticons to show their reactions.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Aparna please dont record such things apko dekha dekh sab karenge, which is not a good thing. I hope aap iss comment ko positively loge [Apara please don’t record such videos as others will watch and can do the same. I hope you will take this comment on a positive note],” wrote an Instagram user. “Metro administration should take strict action against her,” shared another. “Pov: When the metro is empty and you are a YouTuber,” joked a third. What are your thoughts on the video?

