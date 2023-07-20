Woman dances to SRK and Kajol’s Gerua in the spot where it was filmed

There are people who love watching Bollywood films and then there are those who are die hard fans of the movies. Dancer Vishakha Holsambre can be considered one of them. In her own words, she has been a lifelong Bollywood fan. So when she visited Iceland, she couldn’t help but recreate the song Gerua which is shot in various places across the country. She selected one location from the song and showcased her beautiful dance moves. Holsambre shared a video of her performance on Instagram. Her video has wowed people and it may stun you too.

What does the dance video show?

A woman recreated SRK and Kajol’s Gerua while visiting Iceland. (Instagram/@vishakhalaka, YouTube/@@SonyMusicIndia)

The video opens to show Holsambre standing on the pristine waters of Vestrahorn, one of the most photogenic locations in Iceland. She is seen wearing a gorgeous lehenga. As the video progresses, she is seen twirling and dancing to the tunes of Gerua. It is one of the places that is also seen in the original song sequence.

What did the dancer say about her experience of recreating Gerua?

“POV: You’re dancing to Gerua where it was filmed. For a lifelong Bollywood fan like me, one part of visiting Iceland is experiencing all the locations where Gerua was filmed— not just to check each place off of a list but to truly soak in the magic that @itsrohitshetty & @farahkhankunder created in each breathtaking location. One of these places is Vestrahorn where the pristine water reflects the majestic mountains above it and where @iamsrk & @kajol run across water. Had to create some magic of my own here,” she wrote as she shared the video on Instagram.

About the song Gerua

The romantic song Gerua is from the film Dilwale featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shot in various scenic locations in Iceland, this song has turned into a fan favourite since its release. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra.

Take a look at the incredible video here:

‘Wow,’ are you inclined to say this or something similar? Several people took to the comments section of the video to share how the dance clip left them impressed and mesmerised.

What did Instagram users say about the woman dancing to Gerua?

“This is straight out of a Bollywood movie,” shared an Instagram user. “You really did create some magic here too,” joined another. “Just got back from Iceland last night! Was so inspired by Gehrua. But when we got to that beach it was sooo windy and cold we couldn’t think of taking our jackets off. Hats off to you for wearing this beautiful outfit, dancing and capturing the gorgeous views,” added a third. “So dreamy,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on July 5. Since being shared, it has gone viral. The video has accumulated close to 7.1 million views till now and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the woman dancing to Gerua at the place shown in the original song?

