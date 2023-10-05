Woman dips bagel and cheese in seawater, goes on to eat them. Watch

What do you do when you need to add extra flavour to your meal? You will probably sprinkle some salt, and pepper or add some spices to make sure that the food suits your taste. A TikToker, however, came up with an extremely unusual way to make the food tastier. She dipped her bagel and cheese in seawater before eating them.

The image shows a woman in a boat dipping her food in seawater and eating it. (TikTok/@arielmendyy)

Though the video was originally posted on TikTok, it later made its way onto Instagram. As per reports, the woman shown in the video is identified as Ariel Mendy.

The video shows her on a boat holding a bagel in her hand. For a moment, it seems like she is going to eat the piece of bread, but what she does may leave you surprised - and a little bit disgusted. She leans out of the boat and dips the bagel in seawater.

At this moment, you may think that she is going to stop, however, Mendy also adds a few toppings to the bagel. She then picks up a piece of cheese and dips it in seawater too. The video shows her taking a bite out of both items, and her expression suggests that she is enjoying this unusual way of eating.

Take a look at this video of a woman dipping her food in seawater:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 2.1 lakh views. The share has also received nearly 2,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“People will do anything to get noticed on social media,” wrote an Instagram user. “Where is the dislike button,” added another. “Why?” asked a third. A few also shared the same comment. What are your thoughts on the video?

