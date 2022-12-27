Woman distributing makeshift shelter for stray dogs wins hearts online. Watch

The winter season is here in full swing. Many states in north India are witnessing freezing temperatures. While many of us are trying to keep ourselves warm, some have even stepped up to help dogs without shelter. A stray dog shelter house called Stray Talk India is assisting these stray animals throughout this hard winter.

By building temporary housing for the canines, the organisation has come up with a way to provide refuge. They bought used plastic or wood drums from scrap dealers and used those drums to build shelters. Then they added a mattress to the drums so that the animals could make themselves comfortable.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few weeks back. Since being uploaded by Instagram user @mayamohankamal, it has been liked 12,000 times and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Bless your heart for helping them!!" A second person added, "So happy to see this. Thanks for collecting the house and sheltering the strays." A third person wrote, " Love this. Going to work towards this here in Costa Rica. We have as many stray dogs here as in India. " Many others have reacted using hearts.