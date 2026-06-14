Woman earning 1.7 lakh a month plans to sell gold to buy 1.25 crore flat: 'Am I making an emotional decision?'

A 25-year-old woman earning ₹1.7 lakh per month has sought financial advice online on whether she should buy a ₹1.25 crore apartment by selling a large portion of her gold holdings.

The woman said that owning a property would provide a sense of security and independence. (Representational Image)

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In a Reddit post titled ‘25F | ₹1.7L/month salary | Should I buy a ₹1.25 Cr flat for independence, or am I making an emotional financial decision?’, the woman shared that she plans to make a ₹45 lakh down payment by selling gold gifted by her parents and take an ₹80 lakh home loan for 30 years. According to her calculations, the home loan would result in an EMI of around ₹55,000 per month. She also intends to sell another ₹40 lakh worth of gold within 6 months and use the proceeds to make a substantial payment, reducing both the loan burden and EMI.

“The flat is in a great location and happens to be in the same building where my parents recently purchased a flat. I genuinely like the property,” the woman wrote in the Reddit post.

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{{^usCountry}} However, she admitted that the purchase is not purely financial. She said she is planning for a divorce and wants a home that is entirely in her own name and funded by her own resources. “I am also planning for a divorce. One of my biggest motivations is that I want a home that is fully in my own name and funded by me. I do not want to depend on either my husband or my father for a roof over my head,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she admitted that the purchase is not purely financial. She said she is planning for a divorce and wants a home that is entirely in her own name and funded by her own resources. “I am also planning for a divorce. One of my biggest motivations is that I want a home that is fully in my own name and funded by me. I do not want to depend on either my husband or my father for a roof over my head,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman said that owning a property would provide a sense of security and independence, especially as she anticipates pressure from her family to return to Dubai and become financially dependent on them after the divorce. She added that a home loan would also give her a reason to remain employed and maintain her independence, even if she decides to relocate to another city in the future.

At the same time, she questioned whether the decision was being driven by emotion. She noted that, at 25, she still has the flexibility to pursue higher studies abroad, relocate internationally, travel, or continue investing and saving before committing to a property purchase.

“So my question is: Am I buying this flat because it's genuinely a good financial decision, or because I am trying to buy security and freedom during a difficult phase of my life?" she wrote.

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(Also Read: ₹27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon">25-year-old breaks down her ₹27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon)

Social media reactions

The post sparked a debate, with users divided on whether she should proceed with the purchase.

One user wrote, “Please don’t buy a property in hurry. Housing prices are already way higher than ever and I don’t think so that would be any significant growth in upcoming years. Better save for another 2-4 years and invest properly. Market is down and will won’t rise anytime soon hence it’s the best time to invest to get really good returns. Don’t wanna get into your divorce proceedings.”

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“I was in a same boat last year. Having your own place gives safety and nothing can beat that. If you can manage it. Buy your own place. That sense of security . No amount of returns can beat that. Last year I was in similar dilemma. I didn’t want to buy and be in debt but parents pushed me at that time. I thought maybe it is because it is in their interest that’s why. I was wrong. That decision was the right one I feel,” commented another.

“I will save and invest the money. Rather than buying this much expensive flat. And 1.7 lakhs a month is not that much income to spend this much. What if you are fired from your current job. Then what you will do. Think like this way and take an step. I am not discouraging but it's not practical to buy in this salary range,” wrote a third user.

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“As an older woman, my advice is to not buy the flat for now. There's no job security these days. So, first build a cash flow assurance so that no one can force you to give up your independence. Earn, save, invest, repeat. Go for higher studies, if you wish to. Get the divorce and let your parents see a more financially secure you,” said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)