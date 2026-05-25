Woman employee attacks manager, throws ink at him in Chhattisgarh, video shows

A woman employee was filmed attacking and throwing ink at the General Manager of a Maruti Suzuki showroom in Chhattisgarh. The woman reportedly accused GM Ankit Anand of harassment, including obscene messages and inappropriate remarks.

A woman employee was filmed attacking the GM of a Maruti showroom

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According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident occurred on May 22 at Chauhan Automobiles in Bhilai, Durg district. It unfolded after a policeman arrived at the Maruti Suzuki showroom following the woman employee’s complaint.

Video captures assault on GM

Footage that is being widely shared online shows a cop entering the Maruti showroom, followed closely by the General Manager, Ankit Anand.

As the two entered the showroom, the aggrieved woman threw ink at the GM’s face. The video shows the policeman trying to intervene, but the woman continued attacking and slapping the GM.

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Other employees accuse GM

{{^usCountry}} Satyaprakash Tiwari, CSP of Bhilai Nagar, said that the woman employee, Amrita Singh, had filed a written complaint against Ankit Anand, CEO of Chauhan Automobiles. The complaint alleged that he had repeatedly sent obscene messages and harassed her, according to an NDTV report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satyaprakash Tiwari, CSP of Bhilai Nagar, said that the woman employee, Amrita Singh, had filed a written complaint against Ankit Anand, CEO of Chauhan Automobiles. The complaint alleged that he had repeatedly sent obscene messages and harassed her, according to an NDTV report. {{/usCountry}}

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After the woman’s complaint gained wider attention, three to four other employees also came forward to accuse the GM. An investigation has been launched based on the woman’s complaint. Given the gravity of the situation, the case is being investigated by CSP-level officers.

(Also read: Woman recalls getting harassed by Indian manager after miscarriage: ‘She’s obsessed with having a kid’)

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