Woman feels overwhelmed on seeing her granddaughter’s Barbie doll for first time

Grandparents are always proud when they see their grandchildren achieve something in life. It is quite heartening to see videos that showcase the bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows an elderly woman’s reaction when she saw her granddaughter’s Barbie doll on display for the first time.

The video was posted on the Instagram account dr.audreyxsue three days ago and it has received more than 10.4 million views so far. Dr Audrey Sue Cruz was selected by the brand among six women who are modern life heroes of the pandemic and honoured them with their own one-of-a-kind doll in their likeness. “My grandma is out of the hospital and saw my Barbie doll on display for the first time,” says a text insert on the video. The elderly woman had tears in her eyes as she saw the Barbie doll of her granddaughter.

“My grandma (Mama) was raised on a rice field in the Philippines. She grew up in poverty and did not have the opportunity to complete high school. Mama worked incredibly hard as a small business owner to give her daughter and grandchildren a better life than she ever had. She later sold everything she had to move to the US where she got a job cleaning slot machines for a casino. Mama inspired me to reach for my dreams. I completed my engineering degree, received my medical degree, and fought on the front lines of the pandemic as a physician—all while inspired and motivated by my grandma’s hard work and struggles. She took care of me during my hardest years of med school and never once asked for anything in return. She didn’t get to see my@Barbieon display the first time because she was in the hospital. Showing her was one of the highlights of my entire life. I love you, Mama!” says a detailed caption to the video.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 7.90 lakh likes and several comments.

“So sweet,” commented an Instagram user. “Love this reaction video and the caption,” wrote another. A third said, “Your grandma is absolutely adorable!!! She must be so proud. The immigrant struggle is real and beautiful!”