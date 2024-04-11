Woman fired after company tracked WFH laptop activity alleges online harassment: ‘Nobody is going to hire me'

An Australian remote worker who was fired from her job at the country's largest insurance company after the employer monitored her work using keystroke technology has spoken up a little over a year after she lost her job. Suzie Cheikho was fired from her Insurance Australia Group (IAG) job on the basis on her laptop activity that the company tracked using keystroke technology. Suzie Cheikho was fired from Insurance Australia Group (IAG) in February last year. ((LinkedIn/Suzie Cheikho))

Cheikho had worked for the company for 18 years and was responsible for creating insurance documents, meeting regulatory timelines, and ensuring work-from-home compliance. However, her own work from home (WFH) performance was deemed inadequate, resulting in her being sacked in February last year.

Cheikho is now worried she may never find a job again.

"This has never happened to me before, and for what?" she said in a now-deleted vidoeo on TikTok, reported Unilad.

“Something that’s very emotional and very private, I never even spoke about it on social media."

In her rant, Cheikho said she is getting harassed online ever since her story went viral last year.

"I’m literally getting harassed through Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, like what do you want me to do? I can’t get a f**king job," she said.

On LinkedIn, she has put an “open to work” status on her display photo.

The company tracked Cheikho’s activity for 49 days between October and December 2022 and found that she had very low keystroke activity.

What is keystroke technology?

Keystroke technology tracks and analyses the sequence and timing of key presses in a computer, providing employers insights into an employee's behaviour.

Cheikho allegedly reported to work late on 47 days, finished early on 29 days, and did not work her rostered hours for 44 days. On four days, she did zero hours of work, and her average keystrokes per hour were only 54, indicating that “she was not presenting for work and performing as required".

At that time, the woman did not accept the employer's allegations, saying “she did not believe for a minute” that she had worked less and alleged that the company had a “premeditated plan to remove her from the business and that she was targeted due to her mental health issues".