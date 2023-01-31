Woman from Gilgit-Baltistan beautifully sings Asha Bhosle’s In Ankhon Ki Masti, wows people

Music is a language that transcends boundaries and brings people together. And a video that is quickly going viral on social media platforms is proof of that. In it, one can see a woman from Gilgit-Baltistan beautifully crooning Asha Bhosle’s famous song In Ankhon Ki Masti. The song was picturised on actors Rekha and Farooq Sheikh. Rekha starred as the eponymous character, while Sheikh played Nawab Sultan in the hit 1981 film Umrao Jaan. Shahryar penned the song etched in the hearts of many while Khaiyyam composed it.

The video was shared on the Instagram page All Gilgit. “A girl from Mountains with pure vocals,” read the caption shared alongside the video. The video captures the woman, identified as Noorima Rehan, soulfully singing the song against a picturesque backdrop. And her voice mesmerised onlookers and netizens alike.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on January 18, the video has raked up more than 1.7 million views. The share has also accumulated several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

“Qala, but as a positive character,” posted an individual. “Her voice,” wrote another with fire emoticons. “My ears are blessed. So soothing,” expressed a third. “Goosebumps,” commented a fourth. “Beautiful voice,” shared a fifth.

