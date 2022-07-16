Woman gets a surprise visit from a special guest at pottery studio. It is this adorable animal

There are certain videos on the Internet that are sweet to watch and may uplift your mood almost instantly. This video of a “surprise guest” at a pottery studio is one such clip. The wonderful video may leave you smiling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the Rockway Pottery studio, along with a descriptive caption. “Had a little bit of a surprise guest here at the Rockway Pottery studio this Thursday morning! Not sure how long this guest will be sticking around but they sure are cute! I haven’t been outside or gone near the fawn as I don’t want to disturb it while it’s mother is gone! I’ll update my story if anything but for a Wisconsin backyard close to a river parkway, I’ll bet the mama is close by somewhere,” it reads.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was posted on June 23. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 22.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“Sensed your mellow and creative energy,” shared an Instagram user. “This is the cutest thing I have ever seen,” expressed another. “This is beautiful,” commented a third. “Wow! Perfect working place with the perfect view,” wrote a fourth.